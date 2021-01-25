Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lessened its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,797 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,980,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,258,000 after buying an additional 138,992 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,819,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,977,000 after buying an additional 101,839 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,013,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,089,000 after buying an additional 63,841 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,089,000 after buying an additional 40,564 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,586,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,910,000 after buying an additional 58,813 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.45. 28,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,029. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.99. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.05 and a 1-year high of $93.86.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

