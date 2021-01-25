Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Sold by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Jentner Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 9,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 941,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,223. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $26.31 and a 1-year high of $48.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.61.

