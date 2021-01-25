Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Purchased by Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 139,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,758,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,189,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,525,000 after acquiring an additional 782,186 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,357. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.42. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.57 and a fifty-two week high of $62.26.

