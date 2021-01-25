Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price objective boosted by Benchmark from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on STX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.67.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

STX stock opened at $60.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $66.69. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $1,251,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 4,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $234,192.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,679,378 shares of company stock worth $284,719,242 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STX. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 159.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 461.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.