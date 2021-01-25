Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB.L)’s (STB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB.L) (LON:STB) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,575 ($20.58) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB.L) in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of STB opened at GBX 928 ($12.12) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £172.92 million and a P/E ratio of 8.52. Secure Trust Bank PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 524.93 ($6.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,640 ($21.43). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 903.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 744.64.

Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB.L) Company Profile

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides finance for commercial and residential real estate developments and investments, as well as for mixed development projects.

