Seele-N (SEELE) Market Cap Tops $6.07 Million

Seele-N (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 25th. Seele-N has a total market cap of $6.07 million and approximately $5.35 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Seele-N has traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Seele-N token can now be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Seele-N alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00070279 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $248.30 or 0.00733094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006529 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00047133 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,413.16 or 0.04172329 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00015178 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00017213 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 699,592,066 tokens. The official website for Seele-N is seele.pro. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

Seele-N can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.