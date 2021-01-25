Selective Wealth Management Inc. Buys 241 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 84.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. FMR LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,306 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 33,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at $29,363,456.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total value of $7,413,868.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,456 shares in the company, valued at $10,356,860.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 553,110 shares of company stock worth $76,117,100. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several research reports. Truist lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.00.

PG stock opened at $130.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $320.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

