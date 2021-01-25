Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,200 shares during the period. Sempra Energy comprises approximately 1.7% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $26,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Mirova acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.79.

Shares of SRE traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $121.22. 5,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,132,036. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $161.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.53.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.65%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

