Serum (SRM) Hits Market Capitalization of $103.83 Million

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded up 16.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. Serum has a total market capitalization of $103.83 million and approximately $180.32 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Serum has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar. One Serum coin can now be purchased for $2.08 or 0.00006037 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00052152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00124767 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00071964 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.46 or 0.00262992 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00066054 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00037113 BTC.

Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com.

