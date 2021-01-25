ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,058 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional increased its position in ServiceNow by 16.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 1.4% during the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 1.1% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 31.2% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 2.4% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $562.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ServiceNow from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $652.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $554.68.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 38,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.23, for a total transaction of $20,312,478.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,772.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.45, for a total transaction of $812,942.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,642 shares in the company, valued at $15,947,628.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,175 shares of company stock worth $31,883,815 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NOW stock traded down $2.94 on Monday, hitting $538.15. The stock had a trading volume of 63,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,898. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $238.93 and a 52-week high of $566.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.22, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $535.94 and its 200-day moving average is $489.38.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

