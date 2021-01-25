ServiceNow (NOW) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. On average, analysts expect ServiceNow to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NOW opened at $541.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $535.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $489.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.57 billion, a PE ratio of 153.28, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $238.93 and a 52-week high of $566.74.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.39, for a total value of $8,454,435.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,548.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 38,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.23, for a total transaction of $20,312,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $426,772.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,175 shares of company stock worth $31,883,815 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. OTR Global upgraded shares of ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $562.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $565.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $554.68.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

