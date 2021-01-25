Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Shares Up 12.1%

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)’s share price shot up 12.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.98 and last traded at $1.85. 12,605,501 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 168% from the average session volume of 4,704,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

SESN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sesen Bio in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th.

The company has a market cap of $239.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.18.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $11.24 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sesen Bio, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 29.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sesen Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sesen Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 74.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 109,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 46,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Sesen Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:SESN)

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a systemically-administered product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of EpCAM-positive solid tumors.

