SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) Shares Gap Down to $8.30

Shares of SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.30, but opened at $7.83. SG Blocks shares last traded at $8.09, with a volume of 4,007 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of -5.38.

Get SG Blocks alerts:

SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. SG Blocks had a negative return on equity of 35.95% and a negative net margin of 413.09%. The firm had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SG Blocks stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of SG Blocks as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

About SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX)

SG Blocks, Inc engages in the design and fabrication of container-based structures. The company redesigns, repurposes, and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction; and purpose-built modules, or prefabricated steel modular units for construction.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for SG Blocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SG Blocks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.