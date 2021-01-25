Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target Raised to $97.00 at Cowen

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Cowen from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential downside of 12.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Shake Shack from $78.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Shake Shack from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. MKM Partners upped their target price on Shake Shack from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Shake Shack from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Shake Shack from $69.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shake Shack has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.35.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $111.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.42. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.98, a P/E/G ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. Shake Shack has a 1 year low of $30.01 and a 1 year high of $116.65.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $130.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.43 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total transaction of $3,554,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,790. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total value of $5,952,750.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 560,965 shares of company stock valued at $48,494,116. 14.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 376,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,251,000 after purchasing an additional 71,746 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 363,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,412,000 after buying an additional 125,165 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 32.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 300,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,897,000 after purchasing an additional 73,948 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 23.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,397,000 after purchasing an additional 44,736 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 202,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,187,000 after purchasing an additional 21,776 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.