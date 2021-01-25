Shanghai Electric Group (OTCMKTS:SIELY) Sets New 52-Week High at $7.28

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIELY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.28 and last traded at $7.28, with a volume of 265 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.17.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.91.

About Shanghai Electric Group (OTCMKTS:SIELY)

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited, an equipment manufacturing conglomerate, provides clean energy, new energy and environmental protection, and industrial equipment, and modern services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers coal-fired power generation and corollary, gas-fired power generation, wind power, nuclear power, and energy storage equipment, as well as vessels for chemical industry.

