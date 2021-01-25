Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.25.

A number of analysts recently commented on STTK shares. Cowen started coverage on Shattuck Labs in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Shattuck Labs from $36.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Shattuck Labs in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Shattuck Labs in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company.

Get Shattuck Labs alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:STTK traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,757. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.37. Shattuck Labs has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $60.52.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Shattuck Labs will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer. It also holds a collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals to develop SL-279252 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphoma.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Shattuck Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shattuck Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.