Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Clipper Logistics plc (CLG.L) (LON:CLG)

Shares of LON CLG opened at GBX 570 ($7.45) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 578.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 464.63. Clipper Logistics plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 130 ($1.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 661 ($8.64). The company has a market cap of £579.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. Clipper Logistics plc (CLG.L)’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

In other news, insider Steve Parkin sold 11,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 565 ($7.38), for a total value of £62,150,000 ($81,199,372.88).

Clipper Logistics plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-added logistics services to the retail sector in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company operates through two segments, Value-Added Logistics Services and Commercial Vehicles. It offers e-fulfilment, returns management, multichannel, technical services, warehousing, urban and retail consolidation, secure logistics, transportation, port deconsolidation logistics, and contract packaging services.

