ShowHand Market Capitalization Reaches $43,938.90 (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 25th. One ShowHand token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ShowHand has traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. ShowHand has a total market capitalization of $43,938.90 and approximately $12.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00070333 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.83 or 0.00740080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006329 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00048056 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,444.73 or 0.04229047 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00015111 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00017022 BTC.

ShowHand Profile

ShowHand (CRYPTO:HAND) is a token. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io.

Buying and Selling ShowHand

ShowHand can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShowHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

