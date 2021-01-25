SHPING (SHPING) Trading 47.4% Higher Over Last Week

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. During the last seven days, SHPING has traded 47.4% higher against the dollar. SHPING has a market cap of $230,294.63 and approximately $3.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHPING token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00072493 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $248.19 or 0.00764969 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006525 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00048510 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,357.60 or 0.04184409 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00015384 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00017719 BTC.

SHPING Token Profile

SHPING (SHPING) is a token. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,583,041,697 tokens. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SHPING is www.shping.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

