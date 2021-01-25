Silence Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SLNCF) Lowered to “Hold” at Peel Hunt

Silence Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SLNCF) was downgraded by research analysts at Peel Hunt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of SLNCF opened at $7.29 on Monday. Silence Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $7.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.50.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile

Silence Therapeutics plc focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of novel RNA therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company designs short interfering RNA (siRNA) molecules that trigger the RNAi pathway and mediate the degradation of specific target messenger RNAs.

