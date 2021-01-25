Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) PT Set at €140.00 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €115.00 ($135.29).

FRA WAF opened at €145.20 ($170.82) on Friday. Siltronic AG has a 12 month low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a 12 month high of €153.20 ($180.24). The company’s 50 day moving average is €131.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is €96.09.

Siltronic AG (WAF.F) Company Profile

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

