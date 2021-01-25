Silver Spike Acquisition (NASDAQ:SSPK) Trading Down 12.2%

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SSPK)’s share price traded down 12.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.00 and last traded at $20.71. 2,183,099 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 2,215,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.60.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.38.

In other news, major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 1,266,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $18,023,831.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 106,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 30,626 shares in the last quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $5,065,000. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in Silver Spike Acquisition by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 914,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after buying an additional 278,173 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silver Spike Acquisition (NASDAQ:SSPK)

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses operating in the cannabis industry. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp.

