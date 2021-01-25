Silvergate Capital Co. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Silvergate Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.36. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Silvergate Capital’s FY2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Compass Point raised their target price on Silvergate Capital from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays cut Silvergate Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Silvergate Capital from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

Shares of NYSE SI opened at $76.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.52 and a beta of 3.00. Silvergate Capital has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $81.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.97.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 21.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SI. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 120.5% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 226,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after buying an additional 123,944 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 12.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 978,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,086,000 after buying an additional 110,672 shares during the period. SoftVest Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the third quarter worth $1,094,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 271.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 88,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 64,353 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the third quarter worth $921,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 5,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $196,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,383.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul D. Colucci sold 10,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $300,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 505,148 shares of company stock worth $20,133,188.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

