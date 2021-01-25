SingularityNET (AGI) Trading Up 2.7% Over Last 7 Days

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. SingularityNET has a market cap of $69.43 million and $1.51 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0805 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00074409 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.48 or 0.00802546 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006198 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00052400 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,452.05 or 0.04373073 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00015456 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00017413 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

AGI is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 862,827,398 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

