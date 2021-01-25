Sirius XM Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 101,505 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,330% compared to the typical daily volume of 7,098 call options.

SIRI stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.06. The company had a trading volume of 852,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,907,906. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.95. Sirius XM has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40. The company has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 137.30%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 1,772,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $11,307,254.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,603,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,651,133.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 579.7% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Sirius XM by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in Sirius XM by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 9,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 3,387.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SIRI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sirius XM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.25 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.15.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

