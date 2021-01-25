Sky Investment Group LLC Acquires New Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sky Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,511 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 82.5% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 365 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 96.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.4% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 50.6% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $164.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,973,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,115,050. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.36 and its 200 day moving average is $128.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.04.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

