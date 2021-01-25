Sky Investment Group LLC Buys 90 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises 2.0% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 24,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Texas Instruments by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 237,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,956,000 after purchasing an additional 52,171 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 60,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 526.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TXN traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $172.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,524,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,418,193. The firm has a market cap of $158.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $175.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $610,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,328.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $4,033,476.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,626,050.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Cascend Securities raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.22.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

