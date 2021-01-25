Sky Investment Group LLC Purchases 1,305 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 628.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 990.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $127.81. 5,287,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,308,528. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $91.68 and a one year high of $158.21. The stock has a market cap of $79.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -710.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.70.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FIS. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.72.

In other news, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $4,097,343.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,368,197.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $222,262.70. Insiders have sold 68,161 shares of company stock worth $9,776,812 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

