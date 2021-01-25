Sky Investment Group LLC Sells 75 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Sky Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,222,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $795,469,000 after purchasing an additional 66,190 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 990,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,665,000 after purchasing an additional 70,221 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 925,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,211,000 after purchasing an additional 133,800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 695,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,946,000 after purchasing an additional 29,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 573,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,913,000 after purchasing an additional 269,859 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Avery Dennison from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

Shares of NYSE AVY traded down $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $155.93. 373,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,539. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.38. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $76.96 and a 12-month high of $164.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

