Sky Investment Group LLC Sells 980 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Sky Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 26.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,628,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,510 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,612,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $572,134,000 after buying an additional 100,903 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 50.5% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,122,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,091,000 after buying an additional 376,589 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,006,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,078,000 after buying an additional 14,122 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 829,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,769,000 after buying an additional 44,519 shares during the period. 86.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

In other news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,952. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 108,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $8,678,722.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,993,550 over the last three months. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FBHS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.53.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS traded down $1.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.44. 750,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,593. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.96. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.90 and a 1-year high of $93.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.