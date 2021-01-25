Sky Investment Group LLC Trims Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Sky Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth $6,196,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 437,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,432,000 after purchasing an additional 204,151 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Webster Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Webster Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Webster Financial from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.60.

NYSE WBS traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.93. The company had a trading volume of 715,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,808. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.41 and its 200 day moving average is $33.51.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

