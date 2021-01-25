Skycoin (SKY) Trading 5.5% Lower This Week

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. During the last week, Skycoin has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001597 BTC on exchanges. Skycoin has a market cap of $10.28 million and approximately $549,461.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00052353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.50 or 0.00125525 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00071872 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.48 or 0.00267208 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00066915 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00036982 BTC.

Skycoin launched on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin. Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com.

Skycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

