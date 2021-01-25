SlateStone Wealth LLC Buys 900 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Alteryx by 417.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Alteryx in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 89.0% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 1,980.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Alteryx stock traded down $2.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $122.85. 901,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,120. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.11 and its 200-day moving average is $128.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of -455.11, a PEG ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.17 and a 52 week high of $185.75.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $129.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.11 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. Alteryx’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $930,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,276,924 shares of company stock worth $260,378,817 in the last ninety days. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Alteryx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.73.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.