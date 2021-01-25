SlateStone Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 25,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 32,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI traded up $4.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $157.14. The company had a trading volume of 5,166,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,821,583. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.30. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $62.94 and a 52-week high of $157.16.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

