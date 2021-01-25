SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $761,000 Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 70.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,737 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,180 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total value of $30,484,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $1,059,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 333,458 shares of company stock worth $134,314,285. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $464.79. 1,187,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,652,484. The stock has a market cap of $189.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $470.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $436.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $374.98.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen raised their price objective on Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.74.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

