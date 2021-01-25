SlateStone Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lessened its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 76.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,450 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,761 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,656,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,786,772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $588,508,000 after buying an additional 579,369 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,876,289 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,594,212,000 after buying an additional 420,543 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2,287.4% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 413,043 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $136,044,000 after buying an additional 395,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,993,000. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LULU. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.45.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total transaction of $764,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,285.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LULU traded down $6.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $339.99. 1,764,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342,067. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $356.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.86. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.85 and a 52 week high of $399.90. The stock has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a PE ratio of 79.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

