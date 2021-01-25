SlateStone Wealth LLC Sells 2,542 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

SlateStone Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,542 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 479,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,393 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 10,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 27,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RTX. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.78.

In related news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal bought 9,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.41 per share, with a total value of $499,572.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,942.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes bought 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,015,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,902,709.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

RTX traded down $1.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.28. 9,543,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,994,087. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The company has a market cap of $100.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.26, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.15.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

