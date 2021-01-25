SM Energy (NYSE:SM) PT Raised to $11.00

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SM Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of SM Energy from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.03.

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $8.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.65. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $10.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 6.60.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $281.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SM Energy will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 420.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 568,144 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 459,070 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,708 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 456,450 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,095,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 454,042 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 204.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 428,386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 287,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 357.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 154,635 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 120,853 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 462.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 807 gross productive oil wells and 519 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

