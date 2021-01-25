SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

SMBK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SmartFinancial from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Stephens started coverage on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued an overweight rating for the company.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

SMBK stock opened at $20.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.73. SmartFinancial has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $23.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.16. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SmartFinancial will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 12,657 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 9,022 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 11,264 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 144.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the period. 40.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.