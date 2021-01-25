Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Position Lowered by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $5,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth about $6,447,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 2.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 308,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,437,000 after acquiring an additional 6,478 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 158.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 14,759 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 26,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total value of $4,470,213.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.22, for a total transaction of $2,274,823.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,146,042.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,302 shares of company stock worth $11,434,210. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SNA traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $179.27. 662,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,032. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $90.72 and a fifty-two week high of $183.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.48.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $1.12. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $941.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Sunday, November 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Longbow Research cut shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.33.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

