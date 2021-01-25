Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE:IPOE) Shares Down 5.4%

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE:IPOE)’s share price fell 5.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.00 and last traded at $20.48. 9,655,731 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 13,864,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.65.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V stock. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE:IPOE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 63,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000. Tuttle Tactical Management owned about 0.06% of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V Company Profile (NYSE:IPOE)

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

