SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Sold by Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD decreased its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,922 shares during the quarter. SolarEdge Technologies accounts for about 2.2% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $9,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,369,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,279,868,000 after purchasing an additional 258,096 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,790,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $526,001,000 after purchasing an additional 43,978 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2,920.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 803,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 777,141 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 39.3% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 383,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,475,000 after purchasing an additional 108,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 21.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 202,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,233,000 after purchasing an additional 36,053 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SEDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Northland Securities cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.58.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $321.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.90, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $67.02 and a one year high of $377.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $311.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.56.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $338.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.36 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ronen Faier sold 2,182 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.85, for a total transaction of $763,372.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,596,111.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total value of $837,299.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,245,859.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,530 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

