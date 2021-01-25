Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Price Target Raised to $12.50 at B. Riley

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at B. Riley from $11.00 to $12.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.22.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock opened at $10.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.64. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.23. The stock has a market cap of $460.11 million, a P/E ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.48.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $20.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.07 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOI. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at about $36,498,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 376.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 307,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 243,092 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 221.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 178,869 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 171.3% during the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 137,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at about $511,000. 50.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems are used to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.