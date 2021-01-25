Somerset Trust Co Cuts Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Somerset Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 901 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total transaction of $4,122,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,947 shares in the company, valued at $31,311,429.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,665,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,583,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,341 shares of company stock worth $31,422,329 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TYL traded up $1.13 on Monday, hitting $425.53. The stock had a trading volume of 293 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,579. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $435.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $385.34. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $247.22 and a 52-week high of $466.21. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.17. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $285.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TYL. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.00.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

