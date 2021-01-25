Somerset Trust Co Decreases Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Somerset Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Paychex comprises approximately 1.5% of Somerset Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Paychex by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,715,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $774,972,000 after buying an additional 894,796 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,215,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,288,000 after buying an additional 269,726 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,870,000 after buying an additional 20,998 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Paychex by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,561,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,561,000 after buying an additional 423,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 936,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,713,000 after purchasing an additional 247,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $86.13. 3,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,508,425. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.46 and a 200-day moving average of $83.07. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $99.95. The stock has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.67%.

In related news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 53,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $4,972,211.53. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 49,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.09, for a total transaction of $4,520,790.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,391,056.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,937 shares of company stock valued at $18,738,353 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PAYX. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Citigroup upgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.67.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

