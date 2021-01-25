Somerset Trust Co Decreases Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Somerset Trust Co lowered its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $698,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JBHT shares. Cowen lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. 140166 raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.11.

JBHT stock traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $144.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,400. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.58. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.29 and a 52 week high of $156.74.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.09%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

