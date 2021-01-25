Somerset Trust Co Grows Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,378,000 after acquiring an additional 15,071 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 119,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 30,750 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 141,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 20,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.6% in the third quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.64. The company had a trading volume of 244,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,973,484. The stock has a market cap of $203.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.32. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.87.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

