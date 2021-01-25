Somerset Trust Co Sells 162 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT)

Somerset Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 52.8% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PSCT traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $136.87. 551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,693. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $138.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

