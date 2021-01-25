Somerset Trust Co Sells 276 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Somerset Trust Co decreased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,324 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,839 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Comcast by 5.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 54,539 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in Comcast by 8.6% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 469,639 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $21,726,000 after acquiring an additional 37,310 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp lifted its position in Comcast by 1.6% during the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 191,279 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in Comcast by 14.6% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 49,968 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. TD Securities cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.19.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.96. 209,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,480,854. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.37. The stock has a market cap of $224.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $52.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

