Somerset Trust Co Sells 296 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Somerset Trust Co trimmed its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 3,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on WEC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.45.

WEC Energy Group stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.88. 3,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.01 and a 52-week high of $109.53.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, February 14th will be given a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.67%.

In other news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 4,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $475,260.59. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 214,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,632,371.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 24,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total transaction of $2,505,470.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,194 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,426.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

